Perry D1 District Final in Girls Basketball
Before you listen, here are 10 facts about the game.
- GlenOak and Hoover met in this game last year, GlenOak won at the Fieldhouse 59-45.
- Hoover’s Peyton Davis is the county’s leading score at 16.5 points per game & Hoover’s Kate Haubert leads the county in rebounds at almost 12 per game.
- GlenOak Senior guard Lexi Lemire has made 61 3s this season, Hoover has made just 46 as a team.
- GlenOak is 2-0 vs Hoover this year, winning game 1 early in the year 49-38 and winning game 2 on the road 55-46.
- GlenOaks Sophomore center Jordan Weir is averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and almost 2 blocks so far in the postseason.
- Hoover started the year 1-4, since then, they are 12-7 for a record of 13-11 entering this game.
- Hoover’s pair of Junior guards have had back to back great games. In the Sectional Final win vs McKinley, Emily Walker had 14 points and in the District Semi-Final win vs Jackson, Lenna Collins had 14 points.
- Hoover and GlenOak are both dealing with significant injuries and have for the better part of the year. GlenOak has been without JR Aniyah Hall since midseason and Hoover has been without SR Kelsey Kinsley all year.
- 2 role players to watch in this game – Hoover Sophomore Angela Roshak (playing well in big games is in her blood after what her sister Annie did over the last 4 years) & GlenOak Senior Kamryn Vance (she is starting to really find her role on both ends of the floor and will dive for every loose ball).
- Hoover is known for their defensive ability, they are only giving up 26.5 points per game this postseason. GlenOak can score a lot when asked to, they are averaging 64 points per game as a team this postseason.