      Breaking News
UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire

Perry Local Schools video & art departments collaborate to recognize Black History Month

Jon Bozeka
Feb 25, 2021 @ 3:45pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

What has been created by these different departments at Perry? Who is honored in this creative piece of artwork? Jon spoke with Keith Brown, Perry Local Schools media/video teacher and district social media manager. Listen to the conversation below.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses
Canton Police Make Arrest in Weekend Shooting Incident at Skyline Terrace
Canton Police Investigating Rash of Car Windows Smashed
AAA: Gas Prices Shoot Way Up, Stark Average at $2.58