Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted for Rape in Ohio

(Jesse Naul) Alpha Images Library

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted here in Ohio on Rape charges.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says 25-year old Joshua Sills was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Sills is an offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

He is listed as a back up guard on the eagles depth chart.