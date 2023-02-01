Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted for Rape in Ohio
A member of the Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted here in Ohio on Rape charges.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says 25-year old Joshua Sills was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Sills is an offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.
The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.
Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.
He is listed as a back up guard on the eagles depth chart.