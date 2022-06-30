Players Guild Leaving Downtown Canton

The Cultural Center for the Arts will no longer be home to The Players Guild Theatre. This is the press release from Arts in Stark, The Players Guild, and Kent State Stark:

CANTON, OHIO—The Players Guild Theatre (PGT) is moving its organization and operations to Kent State University’s Stark campus following months of review and due diligence by the PGT Board of Directors, leaving the 416-seat main stage and 139-seat black box space open for new opportunities and cultural experiences at the Cultural Center for the Arts, located in downtown Canton.

PGT informed ArtsinStark, which owns and operates the Cultural Center, on June 23, 2022, of its intention to leave the building. The two organizations met on June 29 to discuss details of the

separation.

PGT Board President Dan Sibila noted four reasons for the move after 51 years of performances in the Cultural Center. “Moving to Kent State Stark provides a business model that, one, builds a partnering program with a well-funded higher education system; two, creates a collaborative program with KSU students and faculty that drives our collective goal of arts enrichment within Stark County; three, provides student internships and practicum opportunities with one PGT title being produced in total collaboration with Kent State students and faculty; and four, creates a farm system to cultivate future producers and management, thereby ensuring organizational longevity,” Sibila said.

The move to a university campus echoes a trend of Northeast Ohio performing arts companies that have made similar moves. Ohio Light Opera is housed at the College of Wooster and Rubber City Theatre is now a resident theatre group at The University of Akron. PGT intends to vacate the Cultural Center space on August 31, 2022.

ArtsinStark will move forward with plans for expanded programming opportunities for the theatre spaces. Earlier this year ArtsinStark retained Webb Management Services, a national company with representation in Ohio that provides consulting services to the arts and cultural industries, to undergo a three-phase cultural asset study that includes an assessment of the Cultural Center campus. The assessment was paused during the PGT’s due-diligence period so that a Phase I report can include the future use of the 37,000-square feet theatre space that in addition to performance spaces includes offices, rehearsal space, a green room, lobby, and dressing rooms. ArtsinStark Board Chair Janet Weir Creighton indicated strong support for the future success of the Players Guild Theatre. “The Players Guild Theatre has a history dating back to 1932, having produced more than 600 productions, and the entire ArtsinStark Board of Directors expects our community will support the organization’s new business model and home,” she said. “We’re excited for PGT’s partnership with KSU Stark and equally excited to take advantage of the wonderful space being vacated for more programming and arts opportunities.”

Dr. Denise A. Seachrist, dean and chief administrative officer at Kent State University’s Stark campus, said, “The KSU Stark students and faculty are excited to welcome the Players Guild Theatre to perform on the Mary J. Timken stage. The new Players Guild business model will complement our fine arts program for both current and future students.”