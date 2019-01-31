Practical and Fun Suggestions For You & The Kids When They’re on “Snow Break”

So, Gary Rivers asked the Question….”What Can I Do with kids when they’re home from school due to cold weather?

A number of suggestions were sent it —- along with some practical advice form a Children Services employee.

enjoy the snow. build snowman or igloo Go to library. Read a book about warm tropical places. Go to movie matinee. a Family movie Help humane society. Help to feed and bathe animals. Try a new recipe that the kids will get involved in. turn off tv and play a board game Learn the enjoy the child’s fascination with Fortnight.. You and the kids offer to shovel a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk.. check in on an elderly person who lives alone Perform a “snowstopping dance” with a local native american so kids can go back to school.

Parents Only if the stress is inching forward….