President McKinley Statue Almost Home in Canton

A Statue of President William McKinley that originally lived in California and will now make it’s home in Canton is being erected downtown – at the corner of West Tusc and Market Avenue North.

The statue survived a fire and earthquakes. Thanks to the Timken Foundation it was brought back to Ohio in 2019 and gifted to Stark County. It was taken to Oberlin Ohio to be refurbished. They are currently building the base for the statue at the corner of West Tusc and Market Avenue North near the Courthouse. With the base it will stand 15 feet high. Creighton says they hope to unveil it as soon as the end of October.