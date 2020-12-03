      Weather Alert

President Trump is looking to pardon more than birds

Jon Bozeka
Dec 3, 2020 @ 12:31pm

Who will the President look to pardon as he leaves office? Jon spoke with area Lawyer J Dean Carro.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Choking Woman
Canton Detectives Investigate 12th Street NE Shooting
Aultman Preparing for Arrival of Vaccine Next Month
SUNDAY UPDATE: Case Totals Top 400,000 in Ohio, 10,000 in Stark