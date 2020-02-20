Purse from the 1950s found in North Canton School
Patricia Rumfola Michele and the lost purse. (Courtesy North Canton Schools)
The family of a 1960 Hoover High School graduate has shared what was in the woman’s purse, lost in the late 1950s, but found just recently at the middle school. Unfortunately, 71-year-old Patricia Rumfola Michele passed away in Dubois Pennsylvania in 2013.
An amazing story that we reported on earlier this week, Jon Bozeka spoke with Polly Doyle from the North Canton City Schools to get the details on this purse. How was it discovered? What did the family think when they received it? Find out more below.