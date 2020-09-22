RBG Funeral Plans Announced
FILE - This Sept. 20, 2017, file photo shows Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaking at the Georgetown University Law Center campus in Washington. Ginsburg didn’t put on her judge’s robe without also fastening something around her neck. Ginsburg called her neckwear collars, or jabots, and they became part of her signature style, along with her glasses, lace gloves and fabric hair ties known as scrunchies. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)
The body of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in Washington, DC ahead of her burial on next week.
Ginsburg’s casket will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for public outdoor viewings on Wednesday and Thursday, then at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol building on Friday.
A private burial service for Ginsburg will be held next at Arlington National Cemetery.