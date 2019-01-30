Re-scheduled Games For Mercy Medical Center Classic Released

Hoover Athletic Director Tim Walker has released the revised schedule for the upcoming Mercy Medical Center Classic at Hoover High School.

The regularly scheduled series of games earlier in January was wiped out by our snowstorm.

The annual basketball showcase will now take place with these games and times:

Saturday, February 16th:

3:00pm – Perry vs Olentangy Orange

4:30pm – McKinley vs Westerville South

6:00pm – Hoover vs Copley

7:30pm – Lake Center Christian vs Oak Hill

Sunday, February 17th:

1:30pm – Massillon vs Cleveland John Hay

3:00pm – Carrollton vs New Lexington

4:30pm – Lake vs Dayton Ponitz Tech

6:00pm – Green vs Revere

Game coverage on 1480 WHBC Sports will be determined soon.