Republic Reaches Agreement with State of Ohio; Must Pay City of Canton

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced a proposed agreement with Republic Steel to settle allegations of air-pollution violations at the company’s Canton mill, which is being permanently shut down under the watchful eye of Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Most notably for area homeowners, the settlement requires Republic Steel to pay the city of Canton $300,000 to fund a residential house-cleaning program (or another project benefiting the community) – an effort to compensate residents who bore the brunt of excessive emissions from the mill.

“The emissions left black dust scattered across homes and neighborhoods, posing an unacceptable and unhealthy nuisance,” Yost said. “The required comprehensive cleanup effort combined with this settlement, is a crucial step toward the long-term well-being of northeastern Ohio.”

In addition to funding a community project, Republic Steel agreed to pay $60,000 to the Ohio EPA for future air monitoring, and to submit its shutdown plan to the Ohio EPA.

Within 30 days after the judge signs the order, the company must request from the Ohio EPA a permanent shutdown and termination of all air permits associated with the site. In the process, Republic Steel must comply with Ohio’s air-pollution-control laws and rules, including those regulating emissions that might temporarily continue during the closure process.

If the company falls out of compliance with any aspects of the agreement, the settlement includes a detailed schedule of stipulated penalties.

Attorneys from AG Yost’s Environmental Enforcement Section represented the Ohio EPA and the Air Pollution Control Division of the Canton City Health Department, in this case.