Reward Offered for Man Wanted by Canton Police and Violent Fugitive Task Force

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Michael Bishop. Bishop is wanted by the Canton Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for aggravated robbery.

Bishop is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation. Bishop has previous convictions for murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

The 64-year old Bishop is a white male, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighing about 170 lbs. Bishop is known to frequent the Canton and Cleveland, Ohio areas.

Anyone with information concerning Michael Bishop can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage Violent Fugitive Task Force Website