VILLAGE SHOOTING: Police Release Image of Suspect Vehicle

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Darryl Harmon. Harmon is wanted by the Canton Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for felonious assault. On Sunday Harmon is suspected of shooting another individual after an argument.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard, meanwhile, says at approximately 4:00pm Sunday officers responded to the 2100 block of Hall of Fame Way NW for a shooting. Arriving officers located the victim, 40-year old Diamond Strickland of Akron. He had two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by Canton Fire Department paramedics. The suspect, Harmon of Antioch, Tennessee, fled the scene in a red Ford Ranger truck bearing Tennessee

license plate 082BBMV.

If you have any information in reference to Darryl Harmon, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.