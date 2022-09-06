Ribbon Cutting for the New Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital Wednesday

Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation)

The Timken Family Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting at Aultman Hospital is set for Wednesday at 10am.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC he toured the facility this summer with members of Canton City Council. He says it’s a beautiful 45,000 square feet of new construction plus 13,000 square feet of existing renovated space, for a total facility size of 58,000 square feet.

Bernabei, speaking on Canton’s Morning News, added consolidating cancer services all in one location for comfort and ease of access to cancer patients and families, and bringing the newest in technology and treatment is a great benefit to the community. The project is a $28 million investment, with over 1100 donors, lead by a $3 million contribution from The Timken Foundation, $5 million by the Women’s Board of Aultman, $10 million from the Aultman Health Foundation and balance from individual donors, local foundations and businesses. The City of Canton played an early role with needed relocation of storm and sanitary sewer, water lines, curbs, sidewalks and road reconstruction. The mayor offered his congratulations to Aultman and the community for making this a reality!