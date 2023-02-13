Running for Wishes – 24 Hours Straight – WATCH and DONATE Here!

Photo courtesy of Bob Mohr

THE LIVE STREAM WILL BE AVAILABLE AT 10AM ON FRIDAY 2/17

This is one of the most inspiring stories you’ll read. The story of Bob Mohr. And now, Bob wants to help Wishes Can Happen.

Bob is “running for Wishes” on Friday, February 17th starting at 10am…for 24 hours straight on a treadmill at Kempthorn VW and Mazda on Cleveland Ave Northwest and he needs your support. Check out this courageous man and make a donation to Wishes Can Happen.

WATCH the 24 hour “run cam” live from Kempthorn on Cleveland Avenue

DONATE HERE to help Bob’s cause!

THE STORY

I’m a 57 yr old HIV positive, recovering addict and USMC veteran. Running has changed my life and is a very integral part of my recovery, without God and the solid foundation of the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, running would just be running ! I’ve run 5k’s all the way thru 100 mile distance races! Running is God’s gift to me for my recovery, and with this gift I’ve learned to honor Him by trying to help others! I met wish kid Peter Stenz and his family and consider them to be an inspiration, and so I wanted to help the people who brought joy to them while Peter was alive. That’s why I’m “Running for Wishes” – please made a donation to this wonderful cause!