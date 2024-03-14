Safety First! Get your FREE Eclipse Glasses – Locations Listed HERE

SEE LOCATIONS BELOW

On April 8th Northeast Ohio will be the epicenter for a Total Solar Eclipse. Whether you plan to be in the path of totality or just on your porch in your backyard you need to be safe! It is a MUST that you wear your solar eclipse glasses – and they MUST be certified: eyewear must be ISO 12312-2 compliant for safely viewing the eclipse.

News-Talk 1480 WHBC, Mix 94.1 and several local businesses are partnering to give you – FOR FREE – safe eyewear so you and your family and friends can view the eclipse and have some fun! Thanks to your Northeast Ohio Bell Stores, Pizza Oven, Maryann Donuts, Roholt Vision Institute and Half Off Hot Buys in Louisville.

We’ll be handing out the glasses the weeks of 3/25 and 4/1 plus at Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center on March 30th. Our radio station personalities will be there to say hello from Noon until 1:30pm. Come get your glasses! And, listen on Eclipse Day April 8th from Noon until 4:30pm for a special simulcast with Mix 94.1 – it’s all solar for you! Let’s have some fun!

3/25 Bell Store – 3985 Everhard Road

3/26 Pizza Oven – Alliance

3/27 Bell Store – 108 Lake Ave NE Massillon

3/28 Pizza Oven – HOF Village

3/29 Bell Store – Canal Street, Bolivar

4/1 – Mary Ann Donuts – Hills and Dales

4/2 Bell Store – 2491 W State St Alliance

4/3 Roholt Vision Institute

4/4 Bell Store – Market and Easton

4/5 Half Off and Hot Buys in Louisville