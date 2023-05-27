Safety Forces Blood Drive – You Can Help!

(Stark County, Ohio) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the Safety Forces Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with first responders around the county to host a four-day long blood drive in June. The drive will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at each of the locations on the following days:

June 13 th – The Lexington Township Fire Department will host a drive at their department, (address).

June 14 th – The Uniontown Police Department and Greentown Fire Department will co-host a drive at the fire department,

June 15 th – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive at the Sheriff’s Office, 4500 Atlantic Blvd NE, Canton.

June 16 th – The Canal Fulton Police and Fire Departments will co-host a drive at the Canal Fulton Police Department

The public is encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood to benefit the life saving efforts of

the American Red Cross. All police, fire, paramedics, and other safety service workers are invited to

encourage their communities to donate in the name of their community in a friendly competition that

supports the entire county.

“During the Spring and Summer months blood donations tend to decline, however the need does

not,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “Not only do we have the opportunity to collect a significant

number of donations to help those who need life saving procedures, but we have the opportunity to

come together as a county to make a positive difference.”

Community members can make an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and entering code

‘sheriff’ in the ‘find a blood drive’ search. Then, donors can schedule an appointment for the day and

time of their choice. Appointment availability is limited. The American Red Cross will also have a raffle

basket giveaway at each location for those who donate to enter.

For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s Director of Community Engagement

at 330-430-3889. Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the

mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching

Stark Sheriff Ohio.