Sanctuary Golf Course in North Canton to Close

North Canton, Ohio – McKinley Development Company announced today that they will be permanently closing the Sanctuary Golf Course. McKinley, a partnership of Bill Lemmon and Bob DeHoff, acquired the Sanctuary, formally known as the Bob – O – Link Course, in 2001 when they purchased the land from the Paul Weber family. The South golf course, purchased a few years later, was developed into a mixed-use residential development for single-family homes, villa homes, and multifamily.

The Sanctuary Golf Course was never profitable and is now faced with increasing staffing challenges and significant capital investments due to aging equipment that needs to be replaced. “The economics of running a golf course has changed dramatically over these last several years. Although we tried our best to make it work, it was no longer sustainable,” said Bill Lemmon.

The current plan is to maintain the course through the 2023 golf season ending in October and then the course will be permanently closed. “We know the Sanctuary has been a beloved golf course by many in our community. It was a difficult decision and one we did not take lightly,” said Bob DeHoff.

Although there are no immediate plans for development, McKinley remains optimistic future plans for the property will have a positive impact in the greater Plain Township / North Canton community.