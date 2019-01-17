Scientists Say We’re Killing Off Coffee
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:18 AM

You know how bad it can be for others when you don’t get your morning Joe?

Imagine that on a global scale.

Scientists say the world’s most popular coffee species are dying and we’re to blame.  Climate change and deforestation, plus droughts and diseases have put 60% of coffee plants at risk, according to findings from the UK’s Kew Royal Botanic Gardens.

The study suggests that governments and commercial producers start stockpiling coffee seeds and do a better job at protecting the coffee growing environment.

Previous research by study lead Aaron P. Davis reveals that arabica coffee, the most popular commercial coffee, is endangered currently and could see extinction in 60 years.

How climate change is killing coffee

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Would You Want Your Ashes Pressed into a Vinyl Record When You Die? Does Everyone Take These Kind of Photos? Mcdonalds Isnt the Only Fast Food Place with Great Inventions It’s National Hat Day. Should Gary Lose the Hat? 2019’s First Stupid Jean Idea Dominion Energy Offers Energy-Saving Tips To Consumers