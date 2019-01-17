Scientists Say We’re Killing Off Coffee

You know how bad it can be for others when you don’t get your morning Joe?

Imagine that on a global scale.

Scientists say the world’s most popular coffee species are dying and we’re to blame. Climate change and deforestation, plus droughts and diseases have put 60% of coffee plants at risk, according to findings from the UK’s Kew Royal Botanic Gardens.

The study suggests that governments and commercial producers start stockpiling coffee seeds and do a better job at protecting the coffee growing environment.

Previous research by study lead Aaron P. Davis reveals that arabica coffee, the most popular commercial coffee, is endangered currently and could see extinction in 60 years.