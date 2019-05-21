      Weather Alert

Senior Michael Watkins Is Inspiration To Many

May 21, 2019 @ 10:22am

Gary Rivers reached out to Canton McKinley to see if he could speak with high school student, Michael Watson, whose epic story on his weight loss when viral and landed him on national tv.

Watson, along with Family Support Specialist Terrance Jones, stopped into the radio station for the interview.

Has success spoiled Watson?

Not at all. He was humble and just coming to terms with the media scrutiny that all started with a nomination by Mr. Jones to the Senior Limelight — a Facebook Post honoring Canton McKinley Seniors.

Michael Watson battled his weight for several years . Inspired by his brother’s 50 lb weight loss, he began eating healthier, and walking the two miles from his home to school and back each day for the last two years.

What does he miss most?

Pizza.

Michael’s Interview with Gary Rivers

 

