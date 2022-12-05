Shipping Deadlines for UPS, Fed Ex, USPS and Amazon are soon! Check HERE:

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. The nation’s major shipping companies are in the best shape to get holiday shoppers’ packages delivered on time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting a return to normalcy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The last thing you want to do after shopping for the perfect holiday presents is have them not arrive on time because you missed the shipping deadline. If you’re a procrastinator who puts off holiday shopping until the last minute, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the holiday shipping deadlines from UPS, FedEx, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service to make sure your gifts are delivered in plenty of time.

FedEx:

Since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, you can’t get overnight delivery from FedEx on Christmas Eve and FedEx Express Saver, 2Day and Overnight service deadlines are all one day earlier this year because of the Sunday holiday. The cheapest option is FedEx Ground delivery, which has a December 14th deadline.

FedEx shipping deadlines for packages from the U.S. to the U.S. to arrive by December 25th, 2022:

Ground – ship by December 14th

Express Saver – ship by December 20th

2Day and 2Day AM – ship by December 21st

First Overnight and Priority Overnight – ship by December 22nd

SameDay – ship by December 23rd

UPS:

Like FedEx, UPS deadlines are all a day earlier than last year because of the Sunday holiday.

UPS shipping deadlines for packages from the U.S. to the U.S. to arrive by December 25th, 2022:

Ground – Check the UPS website for deadlines.

for deadlines. 3-Day Select – ship by December 20th

2nd Day Air – ship by December 21st

Next Day Air – ship by December 22nd

USPS:

The U.S. Post Office deadlines for shipping packages for Christmas are pretty much the same as last year.

The USPS holiday shipping schedule for packages from the U.S. to the U.S.(excluding Alaska and Hawaii) to arrive by December 25th, 2022:

USPS Retail Ground – ship by December 17th

First-Class Mail – ship by December 17th

Priority Mail – ship by December 19th

Priority Mail Express – ship by December 23rd

Amazon:

Based on last year’s shipping dates, the estimated deadlines for packages in the U.S. to arrive by December 25th, 2022: