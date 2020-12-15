      Weather Alert

Sleep is an Issue and it’s all because of the Pandemic!

Pam Cook
Dec 15, 2020 @ 6:44am
middle aged woman sleeping in bed

Going into 2020, most of us weren’t getting enough sleep already.  And this was NOT the year to turn that around.

According to a new survey, the average American slept about 47 minutes less every night in 2020 than in 2019.

In 2019, we slept an average of six hours and 17 minutes a night.  This year it’s down to five hours and 30 minutes.

The average person also says they’re going to bed earlier and waking up earlier than they did last year.

