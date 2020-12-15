Sleep is an Issue and it’s all because of the Pandemic!
middle aged woman sleeping in bed
Going into 2020, most of us weren’t getting enough sleep already. And this was NOT the year to turn that around.
According to a new survey, the average American slept about 47 minutes less every night in 2020 than in 2019.
In 2019, we slept an average of six hours and 17 minutes a night. This year it’s down to five hours and 30 minutes.
The average person also says they’re going to bed earlier and waking up earlier than they did last year.