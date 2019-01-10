Snow unexpected, too much Rain

Thursday morning when you looked out your window, there it was! SNOW! Unexpected and slowing traffic for the morning commute but should be fine later Thursday. It may be snow today, but our muddy backyards were the proof: 2018 was the 5th wettest year on record at the Akron Canton Airport… 48 and a half inches of precipitation was recorded last year; that’s nearly 10 inches above normal… September was the wettest month with over 7 inches of rain; airport weather stations in Columbus and Pittsburgh broke all precipitation records last year.

By the way…more snow expected on Saturday — an inch or two.