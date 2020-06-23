      Weather Alert

Some Hand Sanitizers are Toxic: FDA issues Warning

Pam Cook
Jun 23, 2020 @ 6:01am
(Courtesy Ohio Department of Health)

If you’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, check the label – the FDA says some brands out there could be toxic.
Over the weekend, the FDA identified nine hand sanitizer products that contain the toxic chemical methanol, also known as wood alcohol.
The listed brands include CleanCare NoGerm, Saniderm, Lavar 70, The Good Gel, All-Clean, and Esk Biochem.
Experts say if ingested, methanol poisoning can lead potentially cause blindness, seizures, nervous system damage, or even death.

Bottom line – CHECK THE LABEL

TAGS
alcohol hand methanol sanitizer toxic
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon