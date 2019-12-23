      Weather Alert

Sources: Indians Pick Up Second Baseman

Brian Novak
Dec 23, 2019 @ 4:49pm
Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez in action during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

According to sources, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cleveland Indians have acquired free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

The 29-year-old Hernandez became a free agent when he wasn’t offered a new contract by the Philadelphia Phillies at the end of this past season.

The deal with the Indians is reported to be a one year contract worth $6.25 million.

Hernandez has been in the Phillies organization his entire professional career, and a starter for their big league club since 2015.  He hit for an average of .294 in both 2016 and 2017, and hit a career-high 15 home runs in 2018. Last season, Hernandez hit .279 with 14 home runs and 71 RBI’s in 161 games.

