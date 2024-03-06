Stark County Judge Honored for Committee Battling Heroin Epidemic and Wishes Can Happen

The University of Akron School of Law has selected Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Forchione as its recipient of the outstanding law alumni award.

Judge Forchione is a 1986 graduate of the University’s Law School. In 2018 the Ohio Association for Justice honored him as the outstanding jurist for the state of Ohio. He

is the Founder and Chairman of the Stop Heroin from Killing committee, which is targeting the opioid epidemic that is engulfing Ohio. For that in 2023 he received the Angel of Justice Award from the Stark County Association for Justice. He is also a long-term member of the nonprofit agency, Wishes Can Happen, which provides wishes for children with debilitating and life-threatening illnesses in the local area.

In June of 2023 he took over as President of the Stark Ccounty Bar Association. An awards breakfast will be held Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 at 7:30am at the Paul E. and Dorothy G. Martin ballroom in the Jean Hower Taber Studen Union in Akron. The public is invited to attend.