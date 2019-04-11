Stark State Hosts “Kids College” This Summer

Robyn Steinmetz and Danette Lund, with Stark State College, joined Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about their upcoming Kids college.

Kids’ College is Stark State’s popular summer program that develops students’ interests and creativity through unique learning opportunities for students in grades 1 through 7.

Held during June, students can sign up for one, two, three or all four weeks of the sessions offered for grades one-three and four-seven.

Kids’ College offers courses ranging from abstract art to world tour, with plenty of offerings in arts, crafts, science, math, technology, culture, physical movement and more in between.

Early registration for Stark State College’s Kids’ College is set for April 11 from 5-7 p.m. and April 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the College’s Business and Entrepreneurial Center, 6200 Frank Ave. NW.

Online registration begins April 15 at www.starkstate.edu/kidscollege.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

CLICK HERE