State Representative Allison Russo says the vaccine is safe and that people should get it

Jon Bozeka
Jun 29, 2021 @ 11:31am
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Despite what some in the Statehouse have said, many think the vaccine is very safe. State Representative Allison Russo would like to see Ohioans get the shot.

