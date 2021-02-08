TB12 Leads TB To Super Bowl Title
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady shouts before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
If there was any debate before Super Bowl 55 that Tom Brady was the greatest of all time, he answered any doubters with his performance in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to win his 7th Super Bowl championship.
Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to win his record, 5th Super Bowl MVP. The Tamp Bay quarterback threw 2 of those touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and 1 to Antonio Brown.
The Buccaneers defense held Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City without a touchdown for the first time this season and forced 2 Chiefs turnovers, while sacking Mahomes 3 times.
Brady has now tied former Browns quarterback and hall of famer, Otto Graham with 7 titles, while Tampa picked up it’s 2nd NFL title.