Teachers May Get Some $$$ Help from Washington

Some good news for Teachers — legislation introduced yesterday by US Senator Sherrod Brown would quadruple the tax deduction that educators can take for school expenses. Right now it stands at 250 dollars and it would rise to 1000 dollars. Teachers regularly spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pockets each year for classroom expenses their districts don’t pay for, covering everything from pencils, to tissues, to snacks.

Brown will introduce the Educators Expense Deduction Modernization Act of 2023 this week. He says it’s important that those who are taking care of our children out of their own pockets are taken care of.