Tech Expert Weighs In On Facial Recognition Software Controversy

Gary Rivers
May 24, 2019 @ 12:24pm

Dr. Edward Peters is an award winning entrepreneur who consults with organizations on the use of AI and intelligent automation technologies.  He spoke with Gary Rivers Friday morning about
San Francisco’s facial recognition ban.

Peters says it is just the beginning of a national battle over the technology. Police say facial recognition is “essential” and “imperative” – a groundbreaking tool that allows them to track down criminals who would otherwise escape justice.

Opponents say the technology is “nefarious” and “dangerous” – an omen of repressive government surveillance.

Listen to Dr Peters

