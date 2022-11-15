News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Thanksgiving Travel Plans? Can You Take Leftovers on the Plane? Details HERE

By Pam Cook
November 15, 2022 6:28AM EST
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TSA Rules For Packing Thanksgiving Leftovers: If you are hopping a plane to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving and want to bring some of the feast home with you, there are a few things to know. The TSA isn’t a fan of certain foods, so here’s a list of what not to attempt to pack.

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Gravy
  • Preserves, jams, or jellies
  • Wine, champagne, sparkling cider

Now for the food you CAN pack if you really feel the need:

  • Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats.
  • Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.
  • Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag.
  • Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.
  • Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.
  • Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.
  • Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.
  • Candy

Or, you can just eat it all before you leave!

