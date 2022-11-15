Thanksgiving Travel Plans? Can You Take Leftovers on the Plane? Details HERE

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TSA Rules For Packing Thanksgiving Leftovers: If you are hopping a plane to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving and want to bring some of the feast home with you, there are a few things to know. The TSA isn’t a fan of certain foods, so here’s a list of what not to attempt to pack.

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Preserves, jams, or jellies

Wine, champagne, sparkling cider

Now for the food you CAN pack if you really feel the need:

Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats.

Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag.

Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

Candy

Or, you can just eat it all before you leave!