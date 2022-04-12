The 13th Annual Girls on the Run Spring 5K Run/Walk is Coming Up – Get Registered!
Girls on the Run is SO MUCH FUN! Join the Fun on May 14th!
The 13th Annual Girls on the Run Spring 5K Run/Walk Event, Presented by the J.M. Smucker Company will be held Saturday, May 14th at Kent State Stark University.
The 5K is the culminating event for girls participating in the 8-week social, emotional, learning and physical activity program for girls in grades 3 through 8. The Annual Spring 5K is a time to come together as a community and applaud for the “inner star power” they have unlocked, obstacles they have overcome, and confidence they have built.
The 5K is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is a family fun event! Everyone is welcome to participate.
News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 invites you to join us for a day of fun, health and GIRL POWER! The event is presented by the J.M. Smucker Company, including Girl Power sponsors AEP Ohio, Aultman, Gregory Industries, Run to You Racing TPH5, (Tanya Harroff), News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1.
You can walk, run or anything in between! Don't miss your chance to join the magic!
