The Biggest Family Event in Stark County is Back! KidFest 2024!

By Pam Cook
February 27, 2024 9:47AM EST
News-Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 once again present the biggest family event in Stark County all year long!

Canton Kidfest 2024 – Inspired by Wishes Can Happen – is a day of indoor, family fun at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Inflatables, video games, magic shows, crafts, characters, princesses, the Kidfest Easter Egg Hunt, the Kidfest Game Show, food, games, TONS of contests and prizes.

And back for another year… It’s the Canton Kidfest Baby Races!  Saturday March 30th from 11am to 4pm.  Only $5 to get in – Kids under 3 get in FREE!  Spread the word and we’ll see you there!

