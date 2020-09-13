The Browns are Back!!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns won 23-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Today is the day Browns fans and NFL fans all across the country have been waiting for – the start of a new NFL season. The Browns are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens today. Pregame on 1480 WHBC starts at Noon. Kickoff is at 1:00pm. A limited number of fans allowed at some stadiums and none at all at others. A different season for all.
Other games in the AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Chargers today
The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the NY Giants Monday night.