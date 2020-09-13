      Weather Alert

The Browns are Back!!

Pam Cook
Sep 13, 2020 @ 8:29am
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns won 23-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Today is the day Browns fans and NFL fans all across the country have been waiting for – the start of a new NFL season.  The Browns are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens today.  Pregame on 1480 WHBC starts at Noon.  Kickoff is at 1:00pm.  A limited number of fans allowed at some stadiums and none at all at others.  A different season for all.

Other games in the AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Chargers today

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the NY Giants Monday night.

 

 

 

