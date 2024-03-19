The Crack of the Bat is Back! Cleveland Guardians Baseball

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By Pam Cook
March 19, 2024 11:55AM EDT
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Cleveland Guardians open the 2024 season with a new manager and some new faces but the same goal – an October to remember!  Manager Stephen Vogt has been called  meticulously prepared, obsessively observant, and a tremendous communicator – all important attributes of today’s baseball managers.  He’s only 39 years old and he has no managerial experience on any level.  Those attributes are why the Guardians front office is entrusting him to take over for the retiring Tito Francona.

A new season, a new manager, new faces and a whole lotta fun!  Listen to Cleveland Guardians baseball on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.   Go Guardians!!

Click here for the  2024 Cleveland Guardians Schedule

