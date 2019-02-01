The Day “Louie Louie” Was Deemed Pornographic

Silhouettes of people in a bright in the pop rock concert in front of the stage. Hands with gesture Horns. That rocks. Party in a club

So, it was on this very date, February 1, 1964 The Kingmen’s “Louie Louie” was declared “pornographic” by then Indiana Governor Matthew Welsh. Though admitting the song’s lyrics were unintelligible, Welsh said the disc “made his ears tingle.” He asked radio stations in the state to ban the song.

So, how did the governor come to believe the song was indeed bad to listen to? A letter sent to him from two teenagers in Frankfurt, Indiana.

The two teens have never been identified. However, reporters in Indiana claim to have found the two (Now in their 70’s) — and have still kept their identities private.

Why?

Embarrassment.

The lyrics may be unintelligible, but they are hardly immoral:

Here they are:

Louie Louie oh, oh, me gotta go

Louie Louie oh, oh, me gotta go

A fine little girl she wait for me

Me catch the ship across the sea

I sailed the ship all alone

I never think I’ll make it home

Louie Louie, me gotta go

Three nights and days we sailed the sea

Me think of girl constantly

On the ship I dream she there

I smell the rose in her hair

Louie Louie, me gotta go

Me see Jamaican moon above

It won’t be long me see me love

Me take her in my arms and then I tell her

I never leave again

Louie Louie, me gotta go.

(Lyrics by Richard Berry. Copyright 195763 by Limax Music, Inc.)

STORY: https://www.indystar.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/02/kingsmen-louie-louie-richard-berry-song-lyrics-dirty-version-fbi-investigation-indiana-teens/2240339002/