The Democratic National Convention begins Tonight
The Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight. It will be a virtual affair, of course – it was scheduled for Milwaukee before the coronavirus outbreak. The events will run from nine-to-eleven o’clock Eastern time over four nights – much of it airing across all major networks and many cable channels as well. What to expect?
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama gets things rolling with a keynote speech tonight, Biden’s running mate Kamala [[COMMA-lah ]] Harris will be featured on tomorrow night and former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept his party’s presidential nomination on Thursday night in his home state of Delaware.
- Other top Democrats will get the spotlight throughout the week. The speakers list includes former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also be featured.
- Plenty of entertainment is also on tap with Billie Eilish, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, Common and The Chicks set to perform. The artists are slated to sing the National Anthem and perform songs remotely during the four-day Convention. An event spokesperson says the musicians are “committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters.”
- Organizers say the Convention will “include both live broadcasts and curated content from Milwaukee and other satellite cities, locations and landmarks across the country.”
A complete schedule can be found here:
Convention Schedule