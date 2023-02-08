The King Of Scoring
February 8, 2023 1:15AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James needed 36 points on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
James scored 38 in the Lakers 133-130 loss to the Thunder in L.A.
James broke the record on a step-back, foul line jump shot with :10 seconds left in the third quarter as Abdul-Jabbar watched from his courtside seats.
Known as “The Captain”, Abdul-Jabbar had held the scoring record since 1984 and he ended his career with 38,387 points.
In his 20th NBA season, James now has scored 38,390 points in the regular season to take over the number one spot.
After the game, the “Kid From Akron”. who is now 38 years old, said he feels like he can play at least two more years to add to the record he now owns.
James is not only number 1 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he is also number 4 on the NBA’s all-time assist list.
NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER’S STATEMENT REGARDING LEBRON JAMES
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:
“Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.”
