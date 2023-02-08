The King Of Scoring

LeBron James needed 36 points on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James scored 38 in the Lakers 133-130 loss to the Thunder in L.A.

James broke the record on a step-back, foul line jump shot with :10 seconds left in the third quarter as Abdul-Jabbar watched from his courtside seats.

Known as “The Captain”, Abdul-Jabbar had held the scoring record since 1984 and he ended his career with 38,387 points.

In his 20th NBA season, James now has scored 38,390 points in the regular season to take over the number one spot.

After the game, the “Kid From Akron”. who is now 38 years old, said he feels like he can play at least two more years to add to the record he now owns.