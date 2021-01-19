The new variant of Covid is far more transmissible, according to an area biology professor
Healthcare workers process people waiting in line at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Houston. Texas is rushing thousands of additional medical staff to overworked hospitals as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
What does this mean? Does this mean that the symptoms of the new variants are worse? Dr. Joel Duff, professor of biology at the University of Akron joined Jon to explain.