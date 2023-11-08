The Sexiest Man Alive? Of Course, It’s McDreamy!!!

Jimmy Kimmel announced “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive last night. And the winner is . . .

Patrick Dempsey . . . a.k.a. Dr. McDreamy from “Grey’s Anatomy”. He says, quote, “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.” Patrick says that he was “completely shocked” when he first found out, then he started laughing. And of course he fully expects his kids to, quote, “make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.” He’s also a race car driver and starring in an upcoming film called “Ferrari”. Patrick is 57 years old.

Also featured in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive Issue: Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and Jason Kelce. The issue hits newsstands on Friday.