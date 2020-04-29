The Spanish Flu vs Covid-19 – Here’s what you need to know
(April Wilson)
What are the major differences between the Spanish Flu & Coronavirus? What are the similarities? How did we handle a pandemic 100 years ago?
Jon Bozeka was joined by Dr. Susan Lederer. She is the President of the American Association for the History of Medicine, the leading scholarly society for the history of medicine in America. She is also a professor and chair of the department of medical history and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin.