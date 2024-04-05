News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified – Suspect at Large

By Pam Cook
April 5, 2024 8:44AM EDT
The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified – Suspect at Large
They have now identified a woman that was struck by a car in Smith township and ended up face down in a ditch filled with water.

It happened Wednesday night according to the Ohio Highway Patrol on Alliance-Sebring Road near Oyster Road.

Officials say the woman was 48-year old Catherine Ruggly. She was walking east on the roadway at the time. She was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton where she died. Community members say Ruggly was a homeless woman who was a frequent visitor to a downtown homeless agency.

Police say they are looking for an SUV, possibly silver in color that could be missing a front right headlight.

