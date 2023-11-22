These Stores Open EARLY on Black Friday! Get There!

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for many, thanks to the food, family and maybe the football, too. But for some folks, the real highlight of the week comes after the turkey dinner, actually, the day after. Black Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season and it’s known for door-buster discounts and deals.

While early online Black Friday sales kicked off weeks ago, some bargain hunters love the thrill of shopping in person and bringing home their scores that day. But this kind of shopping isn’t for the weak, as it may involve chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers. If you don’t mind waiting outside to get in and shop, you may have better luck going early.

This is when stores are opening their doors on Black Friday this year.

Walmart – Opens 5 a.m.

Target – Opens 6 a.m.

Best Buy – Opens 6 a.m.

Macy’s – Opens 6 a.m.

GameStop – Opens 5 a.m. (select locations)

Bath & Body Works – Opens 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Opens 6 a.m. (most locations)

Apple Stores – Open 8 a.m. (most locations)

Lowe’s – Opens 6 a.m.

Home Depot – Opens 6 a.m.

TJ Maxx – Opens 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

Kohl’s – Opens 5 a.m.

Ulta Beauty – Opens 6 a.m.

Academy Sports – Opens 5 a.m.

Source: CNet