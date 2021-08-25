Things to Clean Up?

The Battle of 13th Street loss to Central is a 2021 Opener the Perry Panthers would like to soon forget. To be precise…they need to quickly put it in the rear view mirror and look forward. More importantly, identify everything that went wrong, correct, and apply to their first home game this Friday Night, which is our Sarchione Ford Game of the Week…PERRY vs Akron East.
The Panthers thrive on long deliberate drives in the Wing T that dominates play count, burns clock, and keeps the opposition offense off the field. However, Central Catholic flipped the script running 77 plays to Perry’s 44. The Perry defense couldn’t get off the field and they paid the price giving up 382 yards.
And the miscues ….penalties, missed opportunities, and mistakes oh my! Their first two possessions ended with turnovers. A holding penalty negated a 36 yard TD run, and a game winning pick 6 in the final minute of regulation was dropped.
Akron East rolls into Panther Stadium this Friday Night. No where near the caliber of Central, and the perfect opportunity to post Win #1 for Zach Slates and his kids. Akron East will battle. It was a close game at the half vs Jackson, but the Polar Bears pulled away in the 2nd half to win by 19. All the negative from week one for the Panthers needs to quickly be remedied this week.
It’s Perry vs Akron East this Friday Night for the Sarchione Ford Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC/Mix 94.1. From my perspective in the booth…Panthers pick up their first win of the season. And I would go as far to say it’s a must win in the development of this team. Hope to see your faces in the seats, and as always, see y’all On the Radio!!