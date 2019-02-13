THIS is NOT the Guy to Attempt to SCAM

This scammer picked the WRONG senior citizen to go after. Maybe the WORST possible senior citizen to go after.

94-year-old William Webster of Washington D.C. and his wife, Lynda, got a call about four years ago from a man who threatened to set their house on fire or shoot them if they didn’t pay him thousands of dollars.

What the guy didn’t realize is . . . William is a LEGEND in law enforcement. He’s the only person who’s ever been the director of the FBI and the director of the CIA. He headed up the FBI from 1978 to 1987, and the CIA from 1987 to 1991.

So when he got the first scam call, he immediately called the FBI. And when the guy kept calling, William and Lynda kept alerting the FBI . . . and Lynda even had an agent listen in on one of the calls.

The FBI traced the calls to a 29-year-old man in Jamaica named Keniel Thomas. And when he flew to New York in 2017 to visit a friend, he was instantly arrested.

He’s been in jail ever since, and he was just sentenced to six years in prison for trying to scam the Websters and successfully scamming several other elderly people. He’ll be deported to Jamaica when his sentence is over.

