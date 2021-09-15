TIGERS…AND EAGLES…AND FOOTBALLS, OH MY!
The half way mark…that’s right…the half way mark of the 2021 High School Football Season in Stark County. It’s only fitting that we have a stellar marque match up. MASSILLON vs St EDWARDS for The Sarchione Ford Game of the Week!!!
St Ed’s has been in a locked-in, beat down mode during their 4 – 0 start. They have outscored opponents 184 – 49 achieving those lofty numbers with with offense and impact defense that has forced 8 TO’s on the year…4 resulting in TD’s. Dual threat QB, excellent skill, and an offensive line that averages 288 lbs. Coach Lombardo refers to the big fellas as the heart and soul of his team.
The Massillon Tigers will need to go toe to toe with that heart and soul, and the Tiger offense is more that capable. The Tigers are coming off a Wild shoot out with a 49 – 46 win over Warren Harding, and Massillon has tallied 90 pts in their last 2 wins. They’ve also given up 68 points. That will need to be corrected by 7:30 this Friday Night. The Tigers have the weapons notably Willtrell Hartson who is coming off back to back 200+ rushing efforts. Austin Brawley is healthy and made his impact known vs Warren by taking the opening Kick Off for a TD….and he blocked 2 PAT’s in the Tiger victory. And speaking of Special Teams…the Tigers have returned a punt or kick off for a TD. Keep an eye on that in this week’s battle at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
So…we are halfway in the 2021 Season. Will the Tigers ROAR or will the Eagles SOAR?!? From my perspective In the Booth….buckle up for the ride, and your assistance may be required to help carry the bucket of computer points to the winner!! Look forward to seeing your faces in the seats, and Mark, Kenny, Denny, and yours truly will See y’all On the Radio for the Sarchione Ford Game of the Week!!