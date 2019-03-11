Tired? Maybe You’re “Chronically Underslept”

This might explain why that crazy driver in front of you keeps drifting in and out of his lane . . . assuming he’s not drunk or texting.

According to a new survey, 44% of working Americans are “chronically underslept” because of their job. Only 13% say they NEVER miss out on sleep because of work.

Here are four stats on how our jobs are screwing with our sleep schedule . . .

1. Younger workers are more likely to be underslept than anyone. 57% of 18 to 34-year-olds said they lose sleep because of work. That’s compared to 45% of people between 35 and 54, and just 29% of workers older than that.

2. Guys are slightly more likely to lie awake in bed stressing about work-related stuff. 50% of men said they do it, compared to 40% of women.

3. The five cities that are the most sleep-deprived because of work are Miami, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The cities where it’s the LEAST common are Minneapolis, Cleveland, D.C., Pittsburgh, and San Diego.

4. The top five work-related REASONS we miss out on sleep are: Working too many hours . . . obsessing over a work-related issue . . . problems with a co-worker . . . worrying you might get fired . . . and having a nightmare of a boss.

The research was done by the global staffing firm Accountemps, and found that more than four in 10 professionals (44 percent) often lose sleep over work.

(PR Newswire)