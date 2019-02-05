Tuslaw Hires New Head Football Coach
By Brian Novak
|
Feb 5, 2019 @ 12:53 PM

Tuslaw Local Schools has announced that Matt Gulling will be the new head football coach of the Tuslaw Mustangs.

If the name sounds familiar, Matt is the older brother of previous head coach Mark Gulling, who left the Mustangs program to become head coach at Marlington.

Matt Gulling was Tuslaw’s defensive coordinator last year, a season that saw the Mustangs reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008. That team lost to eventual state champion Orrville in the first round.

This will be Coach Gulling’s first ever head coaching assignment. He has also served as an assistant coach at Alliance, Timken, and Marlington.

The 40-year-old Gulling played high school football for Louisville.

