Two on a Motorcycle Seriously Injured in Stark County Crash
The Canton Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle serious injury crash, SUV and Motorcycle .
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon around 4:40pm on a State Road near State Route 44 in Marlboro Township. A black, 2012, Kia Sorento was operated by a 17 year old, male, from Newton Falls, Ohio. There were two other juvenile occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A black 2007 Harley Davidson FLHP was operated by Jason Traczyk, 51 years old from Stow, Ohio.
The Black KIA Sorento was traveling westbound on State Street, west of State Route 44. The vehicle traveled left of center striking the motorcycle traveling eastbound on State Street, head on. The Black KIA Sorento then traveled off the left side of the roadway coming to rest in a field.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and came to rest, off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle also traveled off the right side of the roadway , coming to rest in a field.
A female passenger on the motorcycle, Stephanie Richards, a 50 year old, sustained serious injuries and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Mr. Traczyk was transported to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries by the Marlboro Township EMS.
No injuries were reported by any of the occupants in the KIA Sorento. Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.
Drugs or Alcohol use are not suspected as a factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.